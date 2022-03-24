Boosted Finance Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002080 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $53,575.16 and $34,231.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.26 or 0.07069462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,948.14 or 0.99800996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.