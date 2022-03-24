Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.58. Boot Barn has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

