Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.64.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.58. Boot Barn has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current year.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.