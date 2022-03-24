Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $98.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.91. 676,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,067. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $130,799,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,899,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

