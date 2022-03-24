Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $500,002.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:BSX opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.
Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
