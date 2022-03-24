Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $500,002.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $563,108,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.