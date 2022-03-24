Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473,638 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52,202 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $495,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

