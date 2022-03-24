BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

BOX traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $27.73. 27,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,210. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.55.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

