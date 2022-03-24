Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$200.00 at National Bankshares

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYD. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$163.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$204.41. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$145.70 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.