BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 490 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.40) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.77) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.25) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.11.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

