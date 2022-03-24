Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.10. 11,615,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.98 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

