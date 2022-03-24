Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $318.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,282. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.99 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.62. The stock has a market cap of $332.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

