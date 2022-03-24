Brian Distelburger Sells 8,403 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $923.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

