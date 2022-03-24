Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Pbra, Llc Sells 134,248 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $5,288,530.08.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55.

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,334,703.68.

On Friday, March 11th, Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,557,641.93.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

NYSE MNRL opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,202 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

