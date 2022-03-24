British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.
BTI stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
