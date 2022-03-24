British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.