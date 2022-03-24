Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BR opened at $150.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

