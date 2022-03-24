Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.36 Million

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will post $115.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.72 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $542.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $687.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $579.52 million, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $706.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galapagos.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter worth about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter worth approximately $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Galapagos by 547.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 261,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. 188,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

