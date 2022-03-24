Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.25 Million

Brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) to report $736.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $731.50 million to $741.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $235.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NYSE:HGV traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 365,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 429.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 69,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

