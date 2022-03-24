Brokerages Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.37 million and the highest is $8.21 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $31.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 million to $33.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profire Energy.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 87,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,712. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Profire Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

