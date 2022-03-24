Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.93. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.99. 20,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,086. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.61 and a 200-day moving average of $261.83. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

