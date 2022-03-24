Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of WING stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $112.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.60. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.