Brokerages Expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. American Assets Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $107,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,851. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. 4,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

