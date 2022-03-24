Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,235. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 680,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 954,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.