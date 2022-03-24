Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.13 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

