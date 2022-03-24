Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 19,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

