Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target at $85.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,975,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,212,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

