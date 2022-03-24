Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $108.88

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Autoliv by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Autoliv by 28.2% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 818.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.47. 959,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,404. Autoliv has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

