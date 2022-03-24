Brokerages Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Target Price at $49.60

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

HLF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,487. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

