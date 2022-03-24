Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $24.86

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

