Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Target Price at $81.40

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.20. 150,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,291. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $89.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

