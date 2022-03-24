Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $10.19

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

