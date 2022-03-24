Brokerages Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Target Price at $116.25

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

UCBJF opened at $106.00 on Monday. UCB has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

