Brokers Issue Forecasts for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OSBC opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $645.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.