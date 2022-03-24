Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $3,374,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

