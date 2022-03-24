Brokers Offer Predictions for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.