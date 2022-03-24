BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

BRT opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $441.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.