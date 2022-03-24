Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 64,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 76,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

About Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

