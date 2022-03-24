Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.97. 70,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.47. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

