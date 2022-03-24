Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLBS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

