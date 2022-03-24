Camellia (LON:CAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6,000.00

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,000 ($78.99) and last traded at GBX 6,079 ($80.03), with a volume of 980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,025 ($79.32).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,548.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,583.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.03 million and a P/E ratio of 110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
