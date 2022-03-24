Camellia (LON:CAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6,000.00

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,000 ($78.99) and last traded at GBX 6,079 ($80.03), with a volume of 980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,025 ($79.32).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,548.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,583.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.03 million and a P/E ratio of 110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Camellia (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

