Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after buying an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $78.59. 15,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,540. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

