Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.65.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,306. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.43. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

