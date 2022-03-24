Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $6.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.98. 21,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,620. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $315.14 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

