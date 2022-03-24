Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,799 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 2.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.55. 39,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.39 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

