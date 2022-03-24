Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 497.04 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

