Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

CPB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

