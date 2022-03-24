Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of CAMT opened at $31.48 on Thursday. Camtek has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

