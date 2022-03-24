Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Target Price to C$7.50

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s current price.

Shares of WBR opened at C$4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.94. The company has a market cap of C$175.08 million and a PE ratio of 37.33. Waterloo Brewing has a one year low of C$4.84 and a one year high of C$8.00.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

