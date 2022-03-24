Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.61 (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$159.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$71.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$122.69 and a twelve month high of C$167.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$152.09.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total transaction of C$4,067,598.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at C$637,182.15. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$364,369.80. Insiders have sold a total of 45,148 shares of company stock worth $6,789,285 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$169.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.