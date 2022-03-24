Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $81.84. 363,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

