Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $7.00. Cano Health shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 18,648 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CANO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

