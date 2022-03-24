CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,165.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,514,143 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

